Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Vuyk Engineering develops concept design for a next-generation dredger

Vuyk Engineering develops concept design for a next-generation dredger

Vessels
October 7, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The maritime design house, Vuyk Engineering Rotterdam has developed conceptual design plans for a new Trailing Suction Grab Hopper Dredger for UK Dredging.

Photo courtesy of Vuyk

The aim of the project was to explore how a new vessel could meet today’s operational demands while significantly improving efficiency, versatility and environmental performance.

The process began with a study to define the operational profile of the future vessel. This included an analysis of historical operational data from an existing dredger within the client’s fleet, environmental conditions in typical working areas, and an exploration of alternative energy sources, with the goal of identifying cleaner, more sustainable options that could reduce emissions.

Concept Design

With this foundation, Vuyk moved into the concept design phase. The company translated operational needs into a preliminary vessel layout, considering aspects such as functionality, performance and energy use.

Photo courtesy of Vuyk

The design process included early assessments of dredging capabilities and energy storage solutions, as well as performance estimates for both grab and suction dredging operations.

The result is a concept that supports the transition to more sustainable and versatile dredging operations, forming a solid basis for further development.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles