Back to overview
Home Dredging Today USACE proposes dredging of the Haverstraw Bay, NY

USACE proposes dredging of the Haverstraw Bay, NY

Dredging
October 8, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York District is proposing to perform maintenance dredging of the Hudson River Federal Navigation Project, located at Haverstraw Bay, NY (River Mile 38).

Photo courtesy of USACE

The Hudson River channel was last dredged in 2022 with the removal of 56,795 CY of sediment. Based on the recent surveys, the proposed maintenance dredging would involve the removal of a combined estimated total of approximately 460,000 CY of material from the dredging areas with subsequent placement of dredged material at the Historic Area Remediation Site (HARS).

Maintenance dredging of the Hudson River Federal Navigation Project will be accomplished by a mechanical dredge, or other similar plant, and is anticipated to occur in the summer/fall of 2026.

The purpose of the proposed dredging is to alleviate the effects of shoaling in order to maintain the authorized project dimensions of the federal channel; thereby assuring safe and economical use of the Hudson River by commercial shipping interests.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles