Jurien Bay dredging works to commence in late 2025

October 9, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Department of Transport (WA) is gearing up for a maintenance dredging project at Jurien Bay Boat Harbour.

Photo courtesy of the Department of Transport

According to the officials, dredging works will kick off in late 2025/early 2026, to remove the seaweed and deepen navigation channels, assist navigation, improve water quality and restore natural tidal flushing.

Usually, maintenance dredging campaigns at JBBH are completed approximately every 2-3 years. For campaigns completed prior to 2020, dredged material has been placed onshore in a designated area north of the harbour.

Now, as a more sustainable solution, the Department of Transport is now returning the dredged material offshore into a natural seabed depression.

DoT has secured environmental approvals for this offshore disposal location and the dredged material will be placed in this area during future maintenance dredging campaigns.

