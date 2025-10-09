St. Joseph and Holland (Outer) Harbor dredging project set for 2026

Back to overview
Dredging
October 9, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District is seeking contractors for the St. Joseph and Holland (Outer) Harbor Maintenance Dredging project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The aim of the project is to remove shoaling and perform maintenance dredging, making the harbors ready for a busy 2026 season.

According to the Army Corps, contractor is expected to mobilize dredge to both St. Joseph and Holland (Outer) Harbors and complete all dredging works by the end of June 2026.

The St. Joseph portion of the project will take place within the stationing -25+00 to – 14+00 with nearshore placement in the 8′-12′ contour, while the Holland Outer dredge will take place within the stationing -14+00 to -8+50 with nearshore placement in the 8’-12’ contour.

