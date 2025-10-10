Time for the next TAMU Dredging Short Course

Back to overview
Dredging
October 10, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Registration is now open for the 55th Annual Dredging Engineering Short Course at Texas A&M University.

Photo courtesy of USACE

This 4.5 day Dredging Short Course will discuss current information on dredging fundamentals, dredge equipment & instrumentation, dredging procedures, dredged material placement procedures, beneficial uses of dredged material, etc.

Participants will also benefit from hands-on lab sessions, applied case studies and direct interaction with industry leaders.

The course is administered by the Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Center for Dredging Studies, Department of Ocean Engineering, with organizational assistance from Texas Engineering Experiment Station.

The event is taking place at the Chevron Room – Zachry Building from January 5 – 9, 2026.

