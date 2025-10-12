EXCLUSIVE: DET kicks off dredging at second Wilhelmshaven FSRU

Back to overview
October 12, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Germany’s LNG import terminal operator DET started maintenance works at its second FSRU-based terminal in Wilhelmshaven yesterday.

photo courtesy of energy-terminal.de

According to their official announcement, in addition to some maintenance work (from October 11 to 24), regular dredging work will also be carried out on the island pier and in the area of the FSRU’s berthing basin.

The main goal of this project is to maintain the prescribed water depth required for operation and to complete important maintenance work before the upcoming winter season.

For technical reasons, a flare will be used during the mooring and unmooring of the FSRU at the terminal’s land-side facilities, and its flame will be visible for a short time, said DET.

