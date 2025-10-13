Ports North: Smiths Creek 3 reaches full capacity

Back to overview
Business development
October 13, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Ports North said that Smiths Creek 3 has now reached full operational capacity for the first time since the completion of the Cairns Shipping Development Project.

photo courtesy of Ports North

Both sides of the wharf are now in use as in-water maintenance berths, capable of accommodating vessels up to 80 meters in length.

The facility can also now support a 50-tonne mobile crane, significantly enhancing its ability to deliver complex vessel refit and maintenance work.

This milestone reflects our continued progress in expanding the Port of Cairns’ capacity and capability to service the growing needs of the marine industry across Northern Australia,” Ports North said.

The Cairns Shipping Development Project has widened and deepened the existing Trinity Inlet shipping channel and has placed dredge material on land at a cost of up to $127 million.

