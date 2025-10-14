Bird completes acquisition of Fraser River Pile & Dredge

Back to overview
Dredging
October 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Bird Construction Inc. said today that the previously announced transaction to acquire Fraser River Pile & Dredge (FRPD) has been successfully completed.

photo courtesy of frpd.com

We are pleased to welcome the FRPD team to Bird, marking an important milestone for both companies,” said Teri McKibbon, President and CEO of Bird.

“FRPD’s expertise in marine infrastructure, land foundations, and dredging significantly expands our self-perform platform and broadens the solutions we deliver to clients.”

“With the federal government focused on accelerating nation-building projects, particularly those with major port and marine requirements, the combined strengths of our teams, together with our shared commitment to meaningful Indigenous partnerships, position us to advance Canada’s infrastructure priorities while driving progress toward our 2027 financial targets and long-term growth strategy.”

FRPD was acquired from majority owner TriWest Capital Partners, a Calgary, Alberta based private equity firm.

