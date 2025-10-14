Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Dredging resumes at Channel Islands Harbor

Dredging resumes at Channel Islands Harbor

Dredging
October 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Channel Islands Harbor said that the dredging operations in the harbor have resumed.

photo courtesy of USACE

Manson Construction will dredge sand from the harbor entrance to downcoast beaches to support shoreline protection.

Operations may continue through February 2026. Heavy equipment on Silver Strand Beach will operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dredging may pause for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s,” said Channel Islands Harbor.

Dredged material will be hydraulically pumped from Channel Islands and transported about one mile south, where it is placed onto Hueneme Beach.

The placement of beach-quality material provides coastal protection to downcoast beaches, USACE said.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles