Myall River dredging program nears end

October 14, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Myall River dredging program is on track for completion by the end of this month.

photo courtesy of midcoast.nsw.gov.au

Under the project, around 100,000m³ of sand will be removed from key waterways in the Hawks Nest and Tea Gardens area, including the Lower Myall River, Corrie Channel, and Eastern Channel.

The sand will be stockpiled at the end of the Winda Woppa peninsula and later used to replenish Jimmys Beach after erosion events.

The dredging work is being carried out by contractor Dredging Solutions.

The Myall River dredging project is fully funded by Transport for New South Wales through the NSW Boating Now Program.

