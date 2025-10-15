Ellicott delivers new dredger to City of Virginia Beach

Back to overview
Dredging
October 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Ellicott Dredges recently delivered a new Ellicott® Series 1870 G2 Dragon® dredge, the Sandpiper, to the City of Virginia Beach.

photo courtesy of Ellicott

According to Ellicott, the Sandpiper combines the robust, trusted design of the original 1870 series with advanced modern features, including upgraded hydraulics, operator controls, and the latest EPA-compliant engines.

The effort was no small feat. The entire process – from sales and engineering to production, testing, and delivery – was a true company-wide effort. It touched nearly every department and required close collaboration between Ellicott’s Baltimore and New Richmond sites,” the company said.

This new Ellicott 1870 G2 dredge will replace the aging Ellicott 970 (Rudee Inlet II), which has served its community reliably since 1983.

