Mud Cat 40E electric dredger raises the bar in Western Australia

Dredging
October 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A team from Apex Envirocare was engaged in dredging and desludging works on an Industrial Process Water pond in Western Australia’s Wheatbelt region recently.

photo courtesy of Apex

Utilizing the remote-controlled Mud Cat 40E electric dredge, we efficiently removed accumulated sediment, enhancing the pond’s capacity and functionality,” Apex said.

This Mud Cat auger dredge is remote controlled and is the most popular E-Series dredge used for medium flow projects that are pumping into filter presses, geo-tubes, and centrifuges. 

According to Mud Cat, the E-Series auger dredge comes in five standard models and can be customized for specific applications.

Also, the system can be equipped with a PLC (programmable logic controller) to provide automation at industrial or wastewater facilities.

