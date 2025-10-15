Oak Island beach nourishment project to begin in November

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
October 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The Pre-Construction Beach Profile Survey has begun for the Town of Oak Island (NC) upcoming Beach Nourishment Project.

Photo courtesy of the the Town of Oak Island

Surveying contractor Gahagan & Bryant Associates (GBA) will be conducting the survey work, which will include operations on the land and water. The work is expected to take between 7 – 14 days to complete, weather permitting.

The Contractor for the 2025/2026 beach nourishment project is currently projected to start mobilizing large equipment and pipeline in October 2025, with dredging and sand placement to begin towards end of November.

Also known as the OS-OKI Project (Off-Shore OKI), this scheme will deliver around 940,000 cy of sand to areas between WEST of SE 56th St. The goal of this project is to provide Advance Fill Berm to maintain the 10-Year Level of Protection provided by 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 Beach Nourishment campaigns.

Due to sea turtle nesting constraints, Weeks Marine is expected to have the dredging and placement completed by April 30, 2026.

