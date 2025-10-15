Back to overview
Tuvalu and partners deliver landmark coastal adaptation project

Tuvalu and partners deliver landmark coastal adaptation project

Land Reclamation
October 15, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji said that a landmark coastal adaptation project has delivered 8 hectares of newly reclaimed and elevated land on Fogafale – the largest and most populated islet of Funafuti.

photo courtesy of UNDP

Funded by the Australian High Commission Tuvalu, New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, and the U.S. Department of State and implemented by the UNDP, the project (under Phase 2/TCAP 1A) provides critical protection from sea-level rise while expanding safe and habitable space for communities.

The reclaimed land will remain above projected sea levels beyond 2100, marking a powerful step in Tuvalu’s journey to safeguard its people and secure a resilient future,” UNDP said.

Speaking at the completion ceremony, Prime Minister Hon. Feleti Teo highlighted Tuvalu’s determination to protect its people and way of life in the face of rising seas: “TCAP 1A represents a powerful example of leadership and partnership in action. The new land will provide safe ground for homes, schools, and essential infrastructure, guided by a community-designed land use plan that places people and ecosystems at the center of development.”

UNDP Pacific Office Resident Representative, Munkhtuya Altangerel, added: “This milestone stands as a testament to Tuvalu’s determination to chart its own path toward climate resilience and sustainable development. Where we stand today represents hope translated into infrastructure, policy turned into protection, and partnership turned into progress.”

Planning is already underway for TCAP 1B, which will extend coastal protection along the northern shoreline of Fogafale and, most importantly, incorporate lessons from earlier phases to further strengthen the quality and effectiveness of the work.

