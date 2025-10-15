USACE to dredge AIWW, Reach 1 in Nassau County

Back to overview
Dredging
October 15, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District has issued a proposed Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) and Environmental Assessment (EA) for the maintenance dredging of the federally authorized Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway (AIWW) within waters of the Nassau Reach 1 channel in Nassau County, Florida.

Photo courtesy of the Pacific Dredge

The AIWW Reach 1, as defined by FIND, is approximately 10.25 miles long, beginning near Fernandina Beach and extending through the unincorporated community of Nassauville just north of Black Hammock Island.

The purpose of the project is to provide safe and efficient vessel navigation within the federal AIWW channel.

The EA analyzes the potential effects of dredging the Reach 1 channel to maintain the authorized depth of -12 feet mean lower low water (MLLW), as well as potential placement of beach quality material on Amelia Island State Park and placement of non-beach quality material in Dredged Material Management Areas (DMMA) NA-1 and DU-2.

The proposed FONSI and EA are available for 30 days on the Jacksonville District’s Environmental planning website.

