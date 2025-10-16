Back to overview
Huon Valley Council completes coastal protection work at Cygnet Coast Road

Coastal Erosion
October 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Huon Valley Council has completed important repair works on Cygnet Coast Road, using an innovative method to protect against coastal erosion and keep the road safe for the community.

photo courtesy of huonvalley.tas.gov.au

To stabilize the embankment where erosion was threatening the road, their team installed Kyowa rock bags – large, specially designed bags of rock made for coastal protection.

Also, this is the first time these bags have been used in the Huon Valley, and they are already showing promise as a strong new tool for managing erosion.

Acting Mayor, Toby Thorpe, said that the project provided both an immediate benefit and a chance to learn.

These works are helping keep our community safe while also allowing us to trial a new technology. The lessons we learn here will guide us in tackling coastal erosion right across the Valley,” Acting Mayor Thorpe said.

Also, the Council is taking a long‑term approach by planning larger protection projects, applying for funding, and advocating for stronger coastal policies across the state.

The effectiveness of the Kyowa rock bag installation will continue to be monitored to guide future projects across the Valley, the Council concluded.

