Manson wins St. Lucie County CSRM project

Coastal Protection
October 16, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Manson Construction has just won a $14.7 million USACE contract for the St. Lucie County, FL Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

Photo courtesy of Manson

The CSRM project calls for the construction of a dune and beach berm along approximately 3.4 miles of shoreline in southern St. Lucie County.

This includes beach and dune nourishment from Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) Range Monument R-98 in St. Lucie County to the Martin County line.

Beach compatible sand will be dredged from borrow area A1 and A2 is the St. Lucie Shoals, located approximately 3.5 nautical miles offshore in Federal waters.

