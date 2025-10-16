Back to overview
MTCC wins Milandhoo shore protection project

MTCC wins Milandhoo shore protection project

Coastal Protection
October 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Construction, Housing & Infrastructure for the execution of the Sh. Milandhoo shore protection project.

photo courtesy of MTCC

The agreement was signed in Milandhoo between the Ministry of Construction and the Minister of State for Housing and Infrastructure.

Hassan Rasheed inked the deal on behalf of the Ministry, while MTCC’s Deputy Managing Director Ahmed Saadhee, signed for the company.

Home to 2,078 residents, Milandhoo faces severe erosion. The new project aims to protect the island’s coast and improve safety for residents.

According to MTCC, the program includes constructing a 712-meter revetment and 228-meter groynes. The project will be completed within 210 days.

