Back to overview
Home Dredging Today NMDC Group, EAD  join forces to protect the emirate’s marine ecosystem

NMDC Group, EAD  join forces to protect the emirate’s marine ecosystem

Business development
October 16, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

NMDC Group has signed a 5-year strategic collaboration agreement with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) to  establish a specific framework between the parties covering 13 key areas associated with to the protection of the marine environment from pollution, climate change, and to safeguard marine life and natural resources.

photo courtesy of NMDC

According to NMDC, “this landmark agreement will enable alignment between the public and private sector as we collaborate to achieve the UAE’s sustainability goals in the marine sector.”

In addition to the framework for collaboration, part of this agreement includes NMDC’s commitment to EAD’s marine water quality management.

Under this agreement, using NMDC’s world-class marine equipment and resources, the parties will work together to upgrade and enhance the existing EAD water quality management system.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC, said: “By strengthening our partnership with EAD, NMDC is set to deploy our marine assets in ways that will support the health of Abu Dhabi’s marine ecosystem. This project forms part of NMDC Group’s ongoing sustainability strategy where we’re taking decisive steps across our operations to drive positive change in the built and natural environments.”

Also, the five-year project builds on long-term collaborations between NMDC Group and Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, where both entities work together in consultation related to projects with an environmental bearing.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles