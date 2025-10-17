Contract awarded for Martin County shore protection project

Back to overview
Beach Nourishment
October 17, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Earlier this week, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) won a $14.6 million USACE contract for coastal protection works in Martin County, Florida.

Photo courtesy of GLDD

According to the Corps, the project includes construction of a dune and beach berm within the approximately 4 miles of the Martin County Shore Protection Project shoreline between R-01 and R-25.

Beach compatible sand will be dredged from borrow area C1-B, located approximately 6.3 nautical miles offshore in Federal waters.

By promoting coastal resilience, the project will reduce damages to the economy, environment and infrastructure, and threats to human health and safety.

