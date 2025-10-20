Nilandhoo Airport project: Land reclamation work nears completion

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
October 20, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

A land reclamation work for the development of Faafu Nilandhoo Airport is nearing completion, with 90 per cent of operations now finished, the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) said.

photo courtesy of MTCC

According to MTCC’s latest project update, 81 per cent of the sand bund wall construction has also been completed as part of the program.

The company was awarded the contract for the reclamation and shore protection works for Nilandhoo Airport in March last year.

Under the agreement, a total of 1,399,900 cubic meters of sand will be pumped for the reclamation, while additional shore protection works include the installation of 1,400 meters of geo bag revetment, along with 1,657 meters and 432 meters of rock boulder revetments.

Maldives President Dr Mohamed Muizzu said that the Nilandhoo Airport will be developed as a state-of-the-art facility, capable of handling jet aircrafts once completed.

