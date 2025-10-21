Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Milestone restores Clarke Bellinger Stormwater Control facility

October 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Milestone Environmental Contracting has successfully completed dredging of the Clarke Bellinger Stormwater Control facility in Ottawa.

Photo courtesy of Milestone

The facility plays a crucial role in managing stormwater flow from an upstream urban area to prevent accelerated erosion along a nearby creek.

Working under a contract with the City of Ottawa, Milestone deployed specialized dredging equipment to remove 14,000 metric tonnes of excess soil.

According to Milestone, the company utilized hydraulic dredge plant to ensure that there was no need to shut down the facility or drain the pond during sediment removal.

The primary challenge involved in this process was to safeguard the environment and minimize the erosion while implementing sludge dewatering technology.

Additionally, once pond sediments were successfully dredged and dewatered for off-site shipment, a key hurdle was identifying a disposal facility with sufficient space.

