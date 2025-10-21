Sea defenses project starts soon at Kings Esplanade

Back to overview
Coastal Erosion
October 21, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Starting in late November or early December, a new groyne field will be constructed on the beach between the King Alfred Leisure Centre and Second Avenue in Hove, extending the beach by approximately 25m out to sea, Brighton & Hove City Council said.

photo courtesy of Brighton & Hove City Council

The new timber groynes will be supported by filling the bays between each one with thousands of tons of shingle, taken from a licensed dredging site in the English Channel.

Also, the field will help slow the movement of shingle along that part of the coastline, helping to protect the area from flooding and erosion.

According to the Council, it will reduce the amount of shingle which washes up onto the promenade during storms and high tides.

Work is scheduled to finish by next summer.

Brighton & Hove City Council is working in partnership with Adur & Worthing Councils, Shoreham Port and the Environment Agency on this project.

Work has already been done to build a protective layer of rock next to Basin Road South and a new sea wall near the Hove Deep Sea Anglers Club.

