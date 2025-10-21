Back to overview
West Galveston beach nourishment project about to begin

Beach Nourishment
October 21, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The City of Galveston, TX, has announced that the West End beach nourishment project is now in the mobilization and setup phase.

Photo courtesy of the City of Galveston

According to the City, equipment and pipelines are currently being installed along the beach with sand placement scheduled to begin this Friday, October 24. To safely complete this work, Beach Access Point 10 (Hershey Beach) will remain closed through the end of the year.

The West Galveston Beach Nourishment Project will use dredged sand from the Galveston Ship Channel to renourish the beachfront, from Sunbather Lane to 11-Mile Road.

An estimated 717,000 cubic yards of dredge material will be placed along the shoreline to slow down the natural process of erosion along beachfront and coastal areas.

The project, developed jointly by the Army Corps’ Galveston District, Texas General Land Office (GLO), the City of Galveston and the Galveston Park Board of Trustees, will be executed by Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company.

