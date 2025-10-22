Land reclamation begins for development of Kadhdhoo Airport

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
October 22, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Physical works have started on the development of L. Kadhdhoo Airport in the Maldives as an international airport, the President’s Office said.

photo courtesy of presidency.gov.mv

According to Maldives President, Dr Mohamed Muizzu, the scope of the contract includes the reclamation of 114 hectares of new land to accommodate a 2,800-metre runway.

An additional 30 hectares will also be reclaimed to expand Fonadhoo bringing the total reclaimed area to 144 hectares. 

photo courtesy of presidency.gov.mv

The President said that the land reclamation is expected to be completed within a year, and the full project, including airport development, is scheduled for completion within 36 months.

Kadhdhoo airport is one of Maldives’ oldest domestic airports.

