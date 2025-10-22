Planning underway for the FY26 Sabine-Neches dredging project

Back to overview
Dredging
October 22, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District is developing plans for the FY26 Sabine-Neches Waterway Maintenance Dredging project.

According to the Corps, the FY26 Sabine-Neches project will include maintenance pipeline dredging of the waterway with options in Neches River and Sabine Pass.

The primary part of the project will consist of maintenance dredging of the Sabine River reach, totaling approximately 1.7 million cubic yards. Material placement will take place in the Hickory Cover marsh beneficial use site.

Option 1 will consist of maintenance dredging of the Neches River of approximately 1.9 million cubic yards with placement in WMA Nelda Start Unites 1A, 1B, and 1C.

Option 2 will consist of maintenance dredging of the Port of Port Arthur Berths of approximately 215,000 cubic yards with placement in PA 8.

Option 3 will consist of maintenance dredging of the SNWW Junction and “Eyeball” within the Sabine Pass reach of approximately 653,000 cubic yards with placement in PA 8.

Option 4 will consist of maintenance dredging of the SNWW Taylor’s Bayou of approximately 217,500 cubic yards with placement in PA 8.

Anticipated solicitation issuance date is spring 2026, with the estimated proposal/bid due date to be on or about June 2026. The contract award is estimated to be in August 2026.

