Home Dredging Today Hilton Head beachfill project enters next stage

Hilton Head beachfill project enters next stage

Beach Nourishment
October 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Marinex Construction has completed another leg of the Hilton Head beach renourishment project, expanding the Pine Island shoreline with more than 194,600 cubic yards of new sand.

Photo courtesy of the Town of Hilton Head Island

Last weekend, Cape Romain Contractors started the second part of work at Pine Island – installation of breakwater structures, which will take several months to complete.

Marinex is now demobilizing equipment from Pine Island and getting ready for the next leg of Phase 1 beach renourishment work – specifically, the Port Royal Sound shoreline, also known as the heel.

This portion of the project includes pumping approximately 500,000 cubic yards of sand along 5,280 feet at the northeast point of the island at the intersection of the Atlantic Ocean and Port Royal Sound shoreline.

