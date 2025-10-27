Phillippi Creek dredging set for this fall

Back to overview
Dredging
October 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Sarasota County Commission has approved funding and construction contracts for the Phillippi Creek Dredging Project.

photo courtesy of Our Town Sarasota

The Board adopted resolutions to:

– add the project to the county’s Capital Improvement Program,

– appropriate $14.48 million for project funding,

Also, the Board approved and authorized the County Administrator to execute construction contracts with Continental Heavy Civil Corp to begin dredging work totaling more than $13.6 million.

This project will remove sediment buildup, improve stormwater conveyance and flood resiliency within the Phillippi Creek basin.

Sarasota County Stormwater Director, Ben Quartermaine, said that the dredging process will likely begin sometime this fall.

