Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Port of Orillia dredging program nears end

Port of Orillia dredging program nears end

Dredging
October 27, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The $1.6 million Port of Orillia dredging project has entered its final phase.

photo courtesy of orillia.ca

According to the latest project update, the final phase focuses on dredging between the Waterfront Centre and the breakwaters, including the removal of vegetative growth and sediment. Excavators and barges will be stationed at the site through November.

Galcon Marine Ltd. is completing the dredging work.

Work is expected to wrap up by the end of November.

The dredging program, described by the city as a “substantial construction project,” began in December 2024 to address weed growth and sediment buildup in the port basin. The project aims to restore historic lake depths, allowing larger vessels to access the waterfront and improving navigation.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles