Rudee Inlet maintenance dredging project on the way

October 27, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District is in the process of developing a plan for the maintenance dredging of the Rudee Inlet Federal Navigation Channel in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The Rudee Inlet Maintenance Dredging Project will consist of dredging up to approximately 220,000 cubic yards of sandy maintenance material from the Rudee Entrance Channel, Sand Trap, Entrance Channel Transition Area, North Jetty Area, South Jetty Area, and Outer Deposition Basin.

50,000 cubic yards (CY) of material is to be placed on Croatan Beach. This material will be sourced exclusively from the Deposition Basin and is considered optional work under this contract.

All other dredged material not designated for Croatan Beach will be placed to the north on Resort Beach.

