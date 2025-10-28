Apex Envirocare completes Hotham River dredging

Back to overview
Dredging
October 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Apex Envirocare has completed the dredging operations on the Hotham River.

photo courtesy of boddington.wa.gov.au

Dredging was carried out successfully with sediment now settling and drying out in the Geotubes at the laydown area, Apex said.

“As planned, the correct equipment was used to ensure no harm came to the river bed or banks, which have been left untouched to preserve Aboriginal Heritage,” according to the company’s official release.

Ecological monitoring was conducted by SLR Consulting throughout the project, to ensure the dredging activity was compliant with the Environmental Management Plan.

The Shire Administration said that their team – in partnership with Apex Envirocare – is “very proud to provide positive outcomes to the health of the river and create benefits to community recreation“.

