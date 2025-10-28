Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Boskalis’ dredger Sospan Dau wraps up Eastoke project

Dredging
October 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Coastal Partners said that they have completed the Eastoke dredging works – as part of the Autumn beach management plan.

photo courtesy of Coastal Partners

According to the latest update, Boskalis’ dredger Sospan Dau delivered two loads during each high tide (both day and night), extracting material from the entrance of Chichester Harbor and depositing it ashore to improve the beach levels.

This work helps to safeguard the community and reduce the risk of flooding,” Coastal Partners said.

“We work with nature to reuse this material to rebuild the flood defenses, and it is important that this is completed before the winter storm season sets in.”

Beach management provides greater flood risk protection to over 700 homes and businesses on South Hayling, with the Environment Agency fully funding this work. 

