BREAKING NEWS: DCI, Mumbai Port sign MoU for capital and maintenance dredging

Dredging
October 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

During India Maritime Week 2025, Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) entered into a series of significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with major ports and maritime stakeholders. Among them, a key agreement was signed with the Mumbai Port Authority for undertaking the maintenance and capital dredging projects.

photo courtesy of DCI

The contract includes:

  • maintenance dredging operations – $51 million, and
  • capital dredging works – $6.8 million.

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Dr. M. Angamuthu, IAS, Chairman, Dredging Corporation of India Limited, and Chairperson, Visakhapatnam Port Authority & Mumbai Port Authority, along with Capt. S. Divakar, Managing Director & CEO, DCI, and other senior officials.

According to the officials, this collaboration underscores DCI’s leadership in ensuring navigational safety, maintaining port drafts, and supporting capacity enhancement of India’s key maritime gateways.

