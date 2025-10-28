Latest round of the Victorian dredging grants

Back to overview
October 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Victorian boaters can look forward to better experiences on the water with close to $1 million earmarked for boat ramp managers to improve access and undertake structural maintenance works and dredging across the state.

Photo courtesy of the Better Boating Victoria

19 projects will be funded through Victorian Government’s recreational boating grant programs, which reinvest boaters’ licence and registration fees into helping asset managers improve facilities and access.

Previous grant rounds have provided funding for upgrades big and small. Projects range from contributing to a full ramp redevelopment at Echuca and dredging at Tootgarook right through to installing wheel stops at the toe of a ramp or rubber fenders on a jetty to protect your pride and joy.

This year a total of 13 projects are sharing in more than $475,000 through the Structural Maintenance Grants Program. Six projects will also share in $500,000+ through the Dredging and Access Grants Program, to conduct or plan dredging at places like Point Richards, Mallacoota and Brighton’s North Road.

