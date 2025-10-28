Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Meeting at City Government of Bacoor, spotlight on dredging projects

Meeting at City Government of Bacoor, spotlight on dredging projects

Dredging
October 28, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City Government of Bacoor, headed by Mayor Strike B. Revilla, convened a meeting today with DPWH Engr. Donnie D. Cuna, OIC Office of the District Engineer Cavite Sub District Engineering Office DPWH IV-A, to discuss ongoing and future infrastructure projects within the city, with a strong focus on flood mitigation.

photo courtesy of City Government of Bacoor

One of the topics included ‘River Dredging and Revetment: Discussions on the necessary dredging of rivers and revetment projects, particularly the Imus River’.

At the meeting, Mayor Strike expressed his desire to divert water to the larger Imus River to alleviate flooding in other areas. Also, he noted that 2.6 kilometers of the Imus and Mertizo River still need revetment, requiring an estimated 320 million pesos in funding.

An additional 6.99 kilometers of the Zapote River also require revetment, estimated at 840 million pesos ($14.2 million). Only 560 meters remain for the Maliksi River project.

The meeting was attended by Mayor Strike B. Revilla and District Engineer Donnie D. Cuna, along with other representatives from the DPWH.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles