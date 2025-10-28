NJDOT kicks off Shrewsbury Channel Complex dredging project

Back to overview
Dredging
October 28, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Work on the Shrewsbury Channel Complex dredging project is now underway, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT).

Photo courtesy of Ellicott Dredges

The channels were impacted by Superstorm Sandy and continued to be shoaled in throughout the years. The project, worth approximately $6.2 million, will restore state channels to authorized depths by dredging approximately 100,000 cubic yards.

NJDOT’s contractor, H&L Construction will dredge sediment from 13 channels within the Shrewsbury Complex, restoring the channels to their individual authorized project depths which range between five to seven feet at mean low water.

According to NJDOT, the dredging operations are expected to be completed in December 2025. Work will be conducted 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All channels are expected to remain open throughout the duration of the project, but temporary impacts may take place.

The material removed from the channels will be transported via pipeline to the Shrewsbury Dredged Material Management Facility.

