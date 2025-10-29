President Muizzu visits Dhiffushi, spotlight on land reclamation

Back to overview
Land Reclamation
October 29, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Maldives’ President Dr Mohamed Muizzu said that the land reclamation project in K. Dhiffushi – including the construction of a bund wall, shore protection works, and a seawall – will be completed within 12 months, adding 23 hectares of land to the island.

photo courtesy of the President's Office

He made this announcement yesterday, while addressing residents of Dhiffushi as part of his ongoing tour of Maaleatholhu.

Referring to the land reclamation and shore protection project inaugurated earlier this week, the President said that Dhiffushi is one of the most densely populated islands, making land reclamation a matter of significant public interest.

He also added that the newly reclaimed area will be utilized for housing, local tourism, and infrastructure development.

Several development initiatives commenced in Dhiffushi recently, including the commencement of practical work on the island’s waste management facility, a fitness and recreation center, a multi-purpose school hall, and some other infrastructure projects.

