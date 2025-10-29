USACE to award FY26-29 Grays Harbor dredging contract

Back to overview
Dredging
October 29, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District will soon issue a contract for a planned maintenance dredging project in Grays Harbor, Washington.

Photo courtesy of USACE

This work is scheduled to be executed over three consecutive dredging seasons between July 2026 and February 2029, as part of the Grays Harbor and Chehalis River Federal Navigation Project.

The selected contractor will be responsible for the mechanical clamshell dredging of approximately 1 million cubic yards of sediment per season, for each of the three dredging seasons. Work will occur annually during the approved in-water work window from July 16 through February 14.

Dredging will take place within the federally authorized navigation channel, specifically in the following reaches: Aberdeen, Cow Point, Cow Point Turning Basin, Hoquiam North Channel, and the Crossover Channel.

