Ocean Ridge beach nourishment project on the way

October 30, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District plans to issue an Invitation for Bid (IFB) for the Ocean Ridge beach renourishment project.

Photo courtesy of USACE

The project will renourish approximately 1.1 miles of shoreline in Palm Beach County, Florida, within the Town of Ocean Ridge.

This includes dredging and pumping approximately 500,000 cubic yards of sand to restore and protect the shoreline between Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) Range Monuments R-153 and R-159.

The sand for the project will be dredged from two offshore borrow areas. The north borrow area is located approximately 0.78 nautical miles from the midpoint of the project fill area. The south borrow area is located approximately 0.5 nautical miles from the midpoint of the project fill area.

According to the Army Corps, the bidding is planned for mid-December 2025 with bid opening and award expected in early 2026.

