All set for Crowdy Head dredging works

October 31, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The NSW Government is delivering major improvements to maritime infrastructure and facilities statewide, including the Crowdy Head Boat Harbour.

Photo courtesy of NSW Government

According to the government, work on the Crowdy Head project is progressing well with the crew ready to start dredging the harbour from Friday, October 31, 2025, weather permitting.

The first stage of dredging will focus on the boat ramp area and is expected to take a couple of weeks, during which the boat ramp will remail open.

Once dredging of the boat ramp is complete access to the boat ramp will return to normal and dredging will continue in other parts of the harbour.

Officials expect all dredging work to be completed by the end of the year, weather permitting.

