Beach nourishment coming to Treasure Island

October 31, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Pinellas County Government (FL) is set to begin beach nourishment on Treasure Island’s beaches next week, November 3.

Photo courtesy of Pinellas County

“If you’ve noticed heavy equipment near Sunset Beach, it’s because work is already in progress at Upham Beach and will move north to Treasure Island,” the City of Treasure Island said in a statement.

Once the nourishment of Upham Beach is almost complete, crews will start working on Sunset Beach, followed by Sunshine Beach at the northern end of the island. Fortunately, Treasure Island’s main beach does not require nourishment.

This $125.7 million effort is funded by Pinellas County through the Tourism Development Tax and state grants, with $14.2 million reimbursed by the State of Florida.

