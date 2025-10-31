BREAKING NEWS: Van Oord christens new water injection dredger Thor

Back to overview
Dredging
October 31, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Van Oord christened its new Water Injection Dredger (WID) Thor yesterday.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

According to the company’s official announcement, guests gathered at the quay of Van Oord’s head office in Rotterdam to celebrate this festive occasion.

Thor marks an exciting new step in WID development with low emissions and high maneuverability,” said Van Oord.

“Its compact and modular design makes it very efficient for smaller operations, such as the maintenance of small ports and marinas.”

photo courtesy of Van Oord

Thor is designed and built by Kooiman Marine Group.

