Home Dredging Today Delray Beach: Major beach nourishment to strengthen coastal resilience

October 31, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The City of Delray Beach, Florida, is moving forward with a major investment in coastal resilience and environmental protection through a multi-million-dollar beach nourishment project.

photo courtesy of City of Delray Beach, Florida Government

Led by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and awarded to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock, the project will deliver new sand to restore and strengthen Delray Beach’s shoreline.

Funding for this effort comes from multiple sources, including the federal government, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, Palm Beach County, and the City of Delray Beach.

Supported by the Fiscal 2025 Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, the project represents a collaborative commitment to preserving and protecting Florida’s coastline. A groundbreaking ceremony is planned for mid-December, and the project is expected to be completed in early 2026.

According to the City, the beach nourishment effort will replenish eroded areas, restore recreational spaces, and reinforce the city’s natural defenses against storms and rising sea levels.

Beyond its environmental benefits, the project is expected to enhance tourism, expand public recreation opportunities, and support long-term sustainability, the City concluded.

