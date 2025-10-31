Grand Haven dredging project to finish earlier than planned

Back to overview
October 31, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District dredging operations are underway in the Grand Haven Inner Harbor and expected to conclude earlier than previously scheduled.

Photo courtesy of The King Co

The Army Corps project is removing about 43,000 cubic years from the federal channel under a modified $1.095 million contract awarded to The King Co. of Holland, Michigan, in August and amended to increase the total volume.

About 14,600 cubic yards was dredged at the entrance of the Grand River in June, but operations in the inner harbor of Grand Haven were delayed as the Detroit District sought a 401 Water Quality Certification from the Michigan Department Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

After the state reviewed water quality concerns related to possible PFAS contamination, crews were ordered to avoid areas identified as having potentially higher PFAS levels.

Placement of the dredged material is occurring at the Verplank Trucking Company property in Ferrysburg, Michigan.

Dredging operations were originally scheduled to conclude in mid-November but, pending weather, the project will conclude in early November.

