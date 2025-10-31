Back to overview
TSHD Vox Alexia kicks off Boulogne dredging project

Dredging
October 31, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

The Van Oord’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Vox Alexia started dredging operations in the Port of Boulogne, France, and nearby waters earlier this week.

photo courtesy of Tricia Hdt Declemy fb

According to the Port, the TSHD will remove sediment from the harbor and discharge it around five kilometers offshore.

Each year, maintenance dredging campaigns account for an average annual volume of 630.000 m3 immersed in offshore catchment areas.

The Port of Boulogne is the leading fishing port in France in terms of tonnage (36,000 tons / year). It concentrates in a single location all the activities in the fishing industry, from catching, to processing, marketing, retailing, etc.

