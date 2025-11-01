Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Ellicott delivers IMS 7012 HP Versi-Dredge to Synagro

Ellicott delivers IMS 7012 HP Versi-Dredge to Synagro

Dredging
November 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Ellicott Dredge Enterprises, LLC has just announced the successful delivery and commissioning of an IMS® Dredges Model 7012 HP Versi-Dredge at a decommissioned quarry site in Ohio.

photo courtesy of IMS Dredges

The dredge was purchased by Synagro Technologies, Inc. for a multi-year project focused on efficient and environmentally responsible material removal, Ellicott said. 

The 7012 HP is equipped with IMS’s Dredging GPS System and utilizes food-grade hydraulic oil to accommodate the project’s environmental sensitivity. The dredge features a GIW 12 in. x 10 in. (305 mm x 254 mm) submersible hi-chrome dredge pump, that is discharging material over a distance of approximately 3,900 ft. (1,189 m) with a static head of 83 ft. (25.3 m) to Synagro’s dewatering facility. 

Also, the 7012 HP was selected for its patented self-propulsion system, which eliminates the need for shore or underwater anchors – an important advantage given the quarry’s steep high walls and limited accessibility for support vessels or anchor points.

The unit can dredge to a maximum depth of 30 ft. (9.1 m) and maintains single-truck transportability when fully assembled.

Additionally, the dredge can be launched using a single crane, streamlining mobilization and setup.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles