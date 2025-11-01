EXCLUSIVE: DCI signs agreements with NMDC, Royal IHC, BEML

Back to overview
Dredging
November 1, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) has entered into 22 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with 16 organization during the India Maritime Week 2025 event held in Mumbai from 27th – 31st October 2025. 

photo courtesy of DCI

DCI operates under a consortium of four major ports – Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA), Paradip Port Authority (PPA), Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), and Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) – functioning under the aegis of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (MoPSW).

These MoUs were entered with the following parties:

  • Promoter ports – Visakhapatnam Port, Paradip Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Paradip Port, Deenadayal Report and other major ports including Shyam Prasad Mukherjee Port, Cochin Port, Chennai Port, Mumbai Port for catering to their dredging requirement for next 2-5 years,
  • Cochin Shipyard for construction and repair of dredgers as part of the modernization initiatives under Atman Nirbhar Bharat,
  • NMDC, Abu Dhabi – for formation of JV for partnering with foreign major aiming at increasing operational- efficiency, and global competitiveness,
  • Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) as part of Atma Nirbhar initiative, for indigenisation spares, construction of inland dredgers,
  • Royal IHC – as part of the initiative to modernize the existing dredgers so as to optimize their capacity utilization,
  • National Technology Centre for Ports, Waterways & Coasts (NTCPWC) which has been set up under Centre of Excellence, IIT Chennai MOU for formation of JV   for conducting Bathymetry Survey of all Ports (JV) as well as developing a Training Module relating for dredging which would ensure the country be ready with manpower for future dredging requirements,
  • IOCL to ensure continuous unhindered supply of fuel and lubs to DCI vessel, MOU has been entered into with IOCL,
  • HSL in connection with dry-docking and dredge repairs.
