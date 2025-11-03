Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Emergency dredging begins at Coffs Harbour Marina

Emergency dredging begins at Coffs Harbour Marina

Dredging
November 3, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Transport for NSW will carry out the emergency dredging works at the entrance to Coffs Harbour Marina.

Photo courtesy of GPM Marine

Sand has built up at the marina entrance faster than anticipated, making it unsafe for vessels to navigate, particularly during low tide. Dredging is necessary to restore safe access for vessels at all tide levels.

Under the plan, the dredging will be carried out using a small cutter suction dredge vessel. Approximately 3,000 cubic metres of sand will be removed, with a target depth of -4.5 metres LAT (Lowest Astronomical Tide).

The sand will be temporarily placed in water away from the channel and will be removed during a larger dredging program scheduled for next year.

Starting this week, the emergency dredging at Coffs Harbour Marina is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles