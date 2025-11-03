Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Gold Coast Sand Bypass System keeps the sand moving

Gold Coast Sand Bypass System keeps the sand moving

Dredging
November 3, 2025, posted by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Every day, the Gold Coast Sand Bypass System quietly does the heavy lifting that keeps the Seaway open and the waterways connected.

Photo courtesy of GCWA

Since Cyclone Alfred hit in March, more than 160 000 cubic metres of sand have been pumped through the system. This continuous process keeps the Gold Coast’s boating channels and beaches in balance by moving sand north from The Spit to South Stradbroke Island.

During regular maintenance and post-cyclone clean-ups, the Gold Coast Waterways Authority team has hauled out more than 20 tonnes of debris, including rocks, branches, fencing wire, crab pots, golf balls and the occasional motorbike tyre.

“The system operates seven days a week, so constant monitoring and maintenance are essential to keep it performing safely and efficiently,” said GCWA Chief Executive Officer Chris Derksema.

The Sand Bypass System is one of the city’s most critical pieces of coastal infrastructure – keeping the Seaway safe, the beaches healthy and Gold Coast coastline resilient.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles