Royal IHC opts for RIS Rubber

November 3, 2025, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC and RIS Rubber have entered into a partnership for the production of rubber molded products.

photo courtesy of RIS Rubber

In its latest announcement, RIS said that “after several exploratory discussions, it was concluded that Royal IHC’s needs were perfectly matched by RIS Rubber’s capabilities.”

Based on a jointly developed plan, production was then successfully integrated into the RIS Rubber factory in Lelystad.

The transition presented various technical and organizational challenges, but thanks to the combination of RIS Rubber’s process knowledge and Royal IHC’s product-specific expertise, the implementation proceeded efficiently and in a controlled manner,” RIS said.

The entire range of rubber products is now being manufactured in Lelystad.

According to RIS, the factory is now arranging transport to Kinderdijk, including rubber combi rings, bottom doors and various types of sealing rings, such as jet water seals and lip seals.

